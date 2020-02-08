Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: July 27-August 2

The Central Georgia community is coming together to provide meals for those in need amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lions Club's and Liberty United Methodist Church gave out free boxes of fresh produce to the public on Saturday. It's all part of the USDA's Farmers to Families Food Box program.

Lockerly Arboretum in Milledgeville has started a series of online educational videos that are posted every Friday. The series of videos, titled 'Science Friday,' feature assistant director Greg Eilers talking about everything nature.

New business! Per Diem Market has everything from produce, plants, and pet food to household items, grab-and-go sandwiches and gardening tools.

Layla Dykes is 11-years-old and wants to prove that she may be small, but she has a big heart.

A group of moms in Warner Robins wants to help neighbors get food and supplies they need.

The Middle Georgia Community Food Bank continues to serve more than 20 counties around Central Georgia.

With many businesses having to close because of COVID-19, one business owner has found a creative way to still make sales.

As football is gearing up for its return, one Georgia Bulldog is already making headlines for his off-the-field heroics, helping a family in need.

You can send messages of gratitude to essentials on the front lines of COVID-19 in Central Georgia hospitals.