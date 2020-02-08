x
Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: July 27-August 2

The Central Georgia community is coming together to provide meals for those in need amid COVID-19 pandemic.

MACON, Ga. — 1. Lions Club's and Liberty United Methodist Church holds food giveaway in Macon

The Lions Club's and Liberty United Methodist Church gave out free boxes of fresh produce to the public on Saturday. It's all part of the USDA's Farmers to Families Food Box program.

2. Lockerly Arboretum in Milledgeville produces 'Science Friday' videos for students

Lockerly Arboretum in Milledgeville has started a series of online educational videos that are posted every Friday. The series of videos, titled 'Science Friday,' feature assistant director Greg Eilers talking about everything nature.

3. 'A modern market with old world service': General store and deli opens in downtown Macon

New business! Per Diem Market has everything from produce, plants, and pet food to household items, grab-and-go sandwiches and gardening tools.

4. 'No one is too small or too little to make a difference': Houston County girl learns to make face masks

Layla Dykes is 11-years-old and wants to prove that she may be small, but she has a big heart.

5. MOMS Club of Warner Robins helps families through community pantry project

A group of moms in Warner Robins wants to help neighbors get food and supplies they need.

6. Middle Georgia Community Food Bank serving community with mobile pantry

The Middle Georgia Community Food Bank continues to serve more than 20 counties around Central Georgia.

7. 'Make people smile': Macon boutique owner hosts Facebook Live fashion shows

With many businesses having to close because of COVID-19, one business owner has found a creative way to still make sales.

8. Georgia Bulldog supports 10-year-old girl in her time of need

As football is gearing up for its return, one Georgia Bulldog is already making headlines for his off-the-field heroics, helping a family in need.

9. United Way 'Tree of Thanks' invites community to appreciate essential workers

You can send messages of gratitude to essentials on the front lines of COVID-19 in Central Georgia hospitals.

10. Bleckley County Schools partners with USDA Farmers to Families food program

Volunteers in Cochran will be feeding members of their community every week through August!