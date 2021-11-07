x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: July 5-11

Here's a look back at the week that was!

MACON, Ga. — 1. 'A transformational experience': Milledgeville man survives two transplant surgeries

He says his faith carried him through the surgeries!

2. 'A breath of fresh air': Coliseum Medical Centers celebrates milestone of 0 COVID-19 patients for 1st time in pandemic

Coliseum Medical Centers says they are COVID-19-free for the first time in more than a year.

3. Macon Mental Health Matters group combines canning foods with counseling

The group exercised their mental health in a fun way by doing breathing exercises and learning to make spice jar pickles.

4. 'I am excited': Milledgeville nurse uses own money to start youth development center in Baldwin County

She also launched a foster care orientation program for adults, and she stocked play rooms for children for before and after school help.

5. Central Georgia family wants to revive Stuckey's convenience stores

The company has had its ups and downs, but now Stephanie Stuckey wants to bring it all back.

6. New commander of veterans nonprofit in Warner Robins makes history

Kaylnn Jacks is the first Black woman commander of the American Legion post in Warner Robins.