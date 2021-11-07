Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: July 5-11

Here's a look back at the week that was!

He says his faith carried him through the surgeries!

Coliseum Medical Centers says they are COVID-19-free for the first time in more than a year.

The group exercised their mental health in a fun way by doing breathing exercises and learning to make spice jar pickles.

She also launched a foster care orientation program for adults, and she stocked play rooms for children for before and after school help.

The company has had its ups and downs, but now Stephanie Stuckey wants to bring it all back.