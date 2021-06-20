x
Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: June 14-20

We're back again with your good news from the week!

MACON, Ga. — 1. First transitional housing facility to exclusively serve homeless female veterans to open in Central Georgia

Genesis Joy House launched a three-phase project at 501 Marshall Ave.

2. 'It's fantastic': Macon pickleball players win gold championships in Alabama

Now, the two of them are competing at high levels, bringing home gold from out of state.

3. Macon veterinarian this year's St. Jude Dream home winner

Jessica James, winner of St. Jude Dream home sees new home for the first time.

4. 'Book that B&B right now': Fitzgerald mayor hopes giant chicken topiary will bring tourists, business

It will also stand as a giant topiary in the center of town.

5. NFL standout from Twiggs County hosts youth travel football

Twiggs native Darqueze Dennard even started a youth enrichment center in the county.

6. 'I want my ancestors to be proud of me': Central Georgia celebrates Juneteenth with freedom festivals

Juneteenth is now a federal holiday, and Central Georgians gathered to celebrate.