Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: June 21-27

Here's a dose of good news for your day!

MACON, Ga. — 1. 'It feels great': Macon man helps boy continue his summer lawn business

He started cutting his neighbor's yards last year.

2. 'I am grateful': Sparta woman buys, donates land to start community garden

Blessed Acre is home to kale, peaches, corn, blueberries and more.

3. Macon's Mulberry Market gets grant to help people grow food

They will hand out 150 free cherry tomato plants in the next couple of Wednesdays.

4. Byron mom turns words of affirmation into a spot on Forbes 'Next 1000' list

Portia Smith, a Byron mom, used her personal losses and her daughter as inspiration for a children's book.

5. Perry police officer retires after 32 years of service

Major William "Bill" Phelps has spent three decades serving the community of Perry. Now, he's turning in his badge.

6. Milledgeville's Lockerly Arboretum gets accreditation offering wide exposure

University of North Dakota partnered with the arboretum to see if poplar trees would survive in our climate.