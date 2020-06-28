Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: June 22-28

From concerts to food drives, graduations to spreading positivity, here's the good news for Central Georgia.

Cars piled into the Macon Centreplex parking lot to prepare for a special concert event.

People lined up to have food filled boxes put in their cars. Families from around the community received fresh produce like meat, can goods and more.

COVID-19 has changed the way graduation looks, but today students in one Central Georgia county turned their tassels.

Kids got free books in a book giveaway hosted by Friends of the Library in Macon and United Way of Central Georgia.

With most high schools canceling or having a virtual graduation, one Milledgeville school says it wasn't an option for their graduates.

More than 100 students participated in a virtual camp that ended with a parade.

The United Way of Central Georgia and Library Macon will distribute about 7,000 books to children in the area.

People brought out their lawn chairs and snacks to enjoy the film. This was the first time that the chapter has been able to get together since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Over 9 years, Randy Heart has used graffiti to uplift communities in his hometown.

Former HoCo and UGA grad Quintin Banks is leaving his mark on the world wherever he touches.

Deciding to put a family member in a nursing home can be a difficult decision, but these days, researching a facility ahead of time is a lot easier than you may think.

Here is a list of locations where you can celebrate and watch fireworks for the Fourth of July in our area.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.