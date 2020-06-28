x
Skip Navigation

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

local

Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: June 22-28

From concerts to food drives, graduations to spreading positivity, here's the good news for Central Georgia.

MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon Centreplex streams live Garth Brooks concert for drive-in event

Cars piled into the Macon Centreplex parking lot to prepare for a special concert event.

2. Macon church partners with Middle Georgia Food Bank for food drive

People lined up to have food filled boxes put in their cars. Families from around the community received fresh produce like meat, can goods and more.

3. Peach County holds graduation ceremony for seniors

COVID-19 has changed the way graduation looks, but today students in one Central Georgia county turned their tassels.

4. 'We want the kids to have books': Macon book giveaway

Kids got free books in a book giveaway hosted by Friends of the Library in Macon and United Way of Central Georgia.

5. GMC Prep hosts in-person graduation on campus

With most high schools canceling or having a virtual graduation, one Milledgeville school says it wasn't an option for their graduates.

6. Next Level Community virtual camp ends with parade celebration

More than 100 students participated in a virtual camp that ended with a parade.

7. Macon organizations to give away thousands of books to kids this weekend

The United Way of Central Georgia and Library Macon will distribute about 7,000 books to children in the area.

8. 'Drive-in/fly-in movie' screening for pilots held in Warner Robins

People brought out their lawn chairs and snacks to enjoy the film. This was the first time that the chapter has been able to get together since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

9. 'Love is needed:' Local artist spreads positivity throughout Macon with graffiti

Over 9 years, Randy Heart has used graffiti to uplift communities in his hometown.

10. Former Houston County, UGA standout Quintin Banks finds new niche as artist

Former HoCo and UGA grad Quintin Banks is leaving his mark on the world wherever he touches.

11. Resources to help you research a nursing home for your loved ones

Deciding to put a family member in a nursing home can be a difficult decision, but these days, researching a facility ahead of time is a lot easier than you may think.

12. List: Ways to celebrate Fourth of July 2020 in Central Georgia

Here is a list of locations where you can celebrate and watch fireworks for the Fourth of July in our area.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.