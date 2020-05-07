Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: June 29-July 5

From Independence Day celebrations to seven decades of love, 13WMAZ has the Good News for Central Georgia.

The Class of 2020 will have quite the story to tell about ceremonies and dances missed due to COVID-19, but they'll have some very special memories to tell, too.

Monroe County got a jump on the Fourth of July festivities with a celebration. Drinks, hamburgers, hot dogs and Pinky’s shaved ice were available for people while they enjoyed themselves at the Monroe County Recreation Complex.

Though Terry Minyard's family lost nearly everything because of a lightning strike, the flag draped over his uncle's casket was recovered with minimal damage.

A Macon couple is celebrating seven decades together. They say the secret to everlasting love is to love each other and never go to bed angry.

Since last March, the U Create Macon Bike Team has encouraged kids of all ages to get out and explore the world on two wheels. The team began with the goal of getting children active and engaged in their community.

Family-friendly movies like Trolls and The Sandlot will be playing under the stars this summer.

People from around the Macon community joined together for a great cause on the Fourth of July.

For nearly a decade, Raymond Nelson has brightened the days of coworkers and customers at the Kroger on Highway 96 in Bonaire. Monday, those same friends came together to surprise Nelson, also known as Mr. Paul, as he prepares to retire.

