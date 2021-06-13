x
Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: June 7-13

This week was a good one!

MACON, Ga. — 1. 'Grateful to be on that list': Robins Air Force Base Museum of Aviation to receive state tourism grant

Governor Kemp approved $1 million in the budget for tourism recovery, with another $2 million added by Explore Georgia for tourism marketing campaigns.

2. 'We're going to do it big': Warner Robins motorcycle club to host benefit ride for hit-and-run victims

BYKR BROZ OF MIDDLE GA hosted a benefit ride for Anthony and Alicia Campiglia.

3. Plastic to fuel Macon's new recycling facility, slated to bring 100+ jobs

The site will sit over 5.3 million square feet on Walden Road in Macon, Ga.

4. 'It's really uplifting': Milledgeville shop owners look to future as businesses get national accreditation, funding

In return, you benefit from projects like Heagy's and get a better customer experience.

5. Bibb County Schools rolls out bonuses to encourage hiring of new bus drivers

Amid an ongoing shortage of bus drivers, Bibb County Schools has put together a plan to hire more.

6. Basketball player Kammeon Holsey comes home to Hancock County to host annual community day

The neighborhood party had games, music, food and giveaways!