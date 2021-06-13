Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: June 7-13

This week was a good one!

Governor Kemp approved $1 million in the budget for tourism recovery, with another $2 million added by Explore Georgia for tourism marketing campaigns.

BYKR BROZ OF MIDDLE GA hosted a benefit ride for Anthony and Alicia Campiglia.

The site will sit over 5.3 million square feet on Walden Road in Macon, Ga.

In return, you benefit from projects like Heagy's and get a better customer experience.

Amid an ongoing shortage of bus drivers, Bibb County Schools has put together a plan to hire more.