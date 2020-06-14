BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — 1. Georgia National Fairgrounds plans July 1 reopening, fair still scheduled for October

The fairgrounds is actively planning for the 2020 Georgia National Fair, which is currently scheduled for October 8-18

2. Mill Hill bakers collaborate to make Black Lives Matter cake, donate proceeds from auction

The bakers came together to make and decorate a Black Lives Matter Cake. Proceeds collected for the cake went to charity.

3. Central City Park renamed after Cherry Blossom Festival Founder Carolyn Crayton

Normally naming a park after a living person is prohibited, but in this case the mayor and commission believed there should be an exception.

4. Pilots to leave 'Hearts of Hope' above Central Georgia hospitals this Saturday

An all-volunteer group of pilots flew over Macon and Warner Robins hospitals on Saturday making "Hearts of Hope."

5. St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2020 | Here are this year's winners!

The single-level ranch style home, which is located at 301 Pine Trace Lane, has four bedrooms and three bathrooms for a total of around 3,000-square feet.

6. Houston County to get a free-standing emergency room

It will be one of the first free-standing emergency rooms in the state of Georgia.

7. Rigby's Water World kicks off its summer season

Rigby's Water World is ready to help you soak up the sun!

8. Southfield Elementary School holds summer reading giveaway

School is out for the summer but that doesn't mean teachers expect their students to stop learning.

9. Eagle Scout revitalizes Macon Volunteer Clinic garden

This clinic just got a whole lot greener thanks to one Macon Eagle Scout!

10. Hundreds participate in 'Unity in Community' protest in Warner Robins

The protest led by the Houston County Branch of the NAACP, started in the parking lot of the At Home store and ended at Warner Robins City Hall.

