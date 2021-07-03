x
Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: March 1-7

The first week of March was fantastic! Spring is coming.

MACON, Ga. — 1. 'I'm glad I can do it:' 94-year-old Laurens County man still reports to work every morning

George Lindsey, who owns Lindsey's Hardware & Auto in Rentz, still pumps gas and chats with customers every day.

2. 'A really good idea': Monroe County homeowner thankful for smoke alarms through new safety campaign

Operation S.A.F.E was started with the goal of reducing building fires. Here's how you could get a new smoke alarm installed in your home for free.

3. Hidden Heroes: North Macon Publix employee creates deeper connection with shoppers

Some customers say Johnny Smith, who they call Mr. Publix, is the reason they want to go grocery shopping.

4. Atrium Health Navicent updates policies to allow one visitor per patient

Chief Nurse Executive Tracey Blalock says being with loved ones is a "big part of the healing process."

5. Wesley Glen to host gala for adults with intellectual, developmental disabilities

Wesley Glen Ministries in Macon held an online gala to benefit adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

6. Mask giveaway held at Luther Williams Field in Macon

Over 15,000 masks were given out.

7. Macon warming center residents surprised with donations

The Power of Life Foundation provided snacks, masks and more to the center.