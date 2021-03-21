x
Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: March 15-21

Love birds, basketball games, communities coming together and more are what made this week fantastic!

MACON, Ga. — 1. 'Together as a family': Dooly County principal surprises student during college acceptance

Senior Rickie Chen says his principal and classmates being there is what being a Dooly County Bobcat is all about.

2. 'I'm the most-blessed man in the world': 90-year-olds find love in nursing home during pandemic

Jackie and Howard got married last week in Marshallville.

3. 'We are turning the corner for sure': Macon's economic growth brings new jobs

The industrial authority says they have 28 open projects with potential prospects that could bring more than 600 million in investments, and at least 4,800 jobs.

4. Macon seniors enjoy socially-distanced game of 'car bingo'

Due to COVID-19 protocols, members stayed and their cars as they won prizes for the bingo games.

5. Gordon group providing essential items to help people during pandemic Saturday

Items given away will include food, water, gloves, masks, hand sanitizer, backpacks for kids, and many more.

6. Annual Cherry Blossom wiener dog, bed races held on Cherry Street

Dogs and firefighters raced the day away!

7. 'We will celebrate our friends': Macon kicks off the 2021 International Cherry Blossom Festival at Carolyn Crayton Park

Co-founder Carolyn Crayton says she can't believe starting this festival 39 years ago would bring so much joy to all of Macon-Bibb County and beyond.