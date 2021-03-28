x
Local News

Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: March 22-28

New businesses, festivals, scholarships and more, Central Georgia made this the best week ever!

MACON, Ga. — 1. 'Just loving each other': Warner Robins business owner sees support from all over the US after shootings at Atlanta spas

When Gigi Tebbe's daughter expressed concern for her Asian-American mother after the shooting in Atlanta, her social media followers wanted to show their support.

2. Cherry Blossom attendees enjoy food, music as festival continues

Folks were able to indulge in free donuts, ice cream, and Coca-Cola while enjoying music by DJ Laura Starling.

3. United Way's virtual Baby Book Club focuses on nurturing early childhood reading skills

The organization says literacy and reading play huge roles in a child being able to achieve their highest potential in education.

4. Central Georgia Eagle Scout creates touching memorial for doctor

Dr. Eric Lincoln took care of Harrison when she dealt with scoliosis as a child.

5. 'Everyone can get out on the water': Eatonton marine rental business offers options for lake days

New Business! H2O Adventures wants to give people the tools they need to explore Lake Oconee and Sinclair safely

6. Twiggs County senior accepted into 80+ colleges, has $2.2 million in scholarship offers

Aylah Birks' path to success has been long, but she says it was well worth it to make her family proud