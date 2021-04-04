x
Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: March 29-April 4

Happy Easter! The community came together again this week to make it special for others.

MACON, Ga. — 1. Downtown Macon bakery owner says return of Cherry Blossom Festival helped business

Felicia's Cake Factory has a storefront on Third and Cherry Streets in Macon.

2. Warner Robins family receives tons of support for disabled son in need of wheelchair ramp

Melissa Swanson and her 3-year-old son Bryson have had many people reach out to build them a wheelchair ramp.

3. Macon Easter egg hunt business provides holiday fun for families

E&J Eggs looks to make the Easter holiday fun for kids and easy for parents.

4. Warner Robins Animal Control gifting microchips for pets at doggie birthday party

125 microchips will be given out to families who need them for their four-legged friends.

5. 'You can overcome anything': SOAR Academy teachers beat back pandemic blues together

The teachers started by walking the building, and now they meet three times a week to work out. It's lifting their spirits and improving their health.

6. Robins Air Force Base to teach children how to garden, make memories

The garden is open to all children whose families have base access.

7. Dodge County businesses team up to get van for teen with rare neurological disorder

Haley Grace has a rare brain disease, and businesses are trying to help her family get an accessible van.

8. 'Very sentimental to me': Georgia College students exchange art prints with kids in Cameroon

14 Georgia College advance printmaking art students are exchanging watercolor drawings with kids overseas.