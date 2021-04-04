Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: March 29-April 4

Felicia's Cake Factory has a storefront on Third and Cherry Streets in Macon.
Melissa Swanson and her 3-year-old son Bryson have had many people reach out to build them a wheelchair ramp.
E&J Eggs looks to make the Easter holiday fun for kids and easy for parents.
125 microchips will be given out to families who need them for their four-legged friends.
The teachers started by walking the building, and now they meet three times a week to work out. It's lifting their spirits and improving their health.
The garden is open to all children whose families have base access.
Haley Grace has a rare brain disease, and businesses are trying to help her family get an accessible van.
14 Georgia College advance printmaking art students are exchanging watercolor drawings with kids overseas.