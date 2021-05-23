x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Local News

Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: May 17-23

Many things happened in Central Georgia this week, but here are just a few of the best!

MACON, Ga. — 1. Historic Macon launches tool library you can use for home improvement projects

Need a tool for your latest project, but don't want to break the bank on something you might only use once?

2. Unadilla mayor claims fifth title at Memphis in May World Championship barbecue contest

Myron Mixon has over 1,600 trophies in BBQ competitions, making him one of the greatest of all time.

3. Great Grads | Mary Persons High senior graduates after losing home, her mother to cancer

Throughout her senior year, Sunie Hopper watched her mother battle stage three breast cancer. She died in April.

4. Great Grads | Dublin High School senior juggles football and fatherhood

Drake Walker stays busy in the classroom, on the football field, and keeps his hands full being a full-time dad.

5. Critter Fixers renewed for third season, Disney donates $50K to Fort Valley State

The HBCU will receive $100,000 in total because the the Critter Fixers are matching Disney's donation.

6. 'Best thing to ever happen to me': Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia changes lives through thrift store

As the doors to their second location open, each sale will help fund a longtime life recovery.

7. 10-year-old opens lemonade stand, donates money to Macon Outreach

For her birthday, Harper Mayfield wanted supplies to build a lemonade stand, but not to earn money for herself -- but for others!