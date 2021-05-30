Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: May 24-30

Congratulations to all of the graduates! We hope this week was one to remember.

She filed for unemployment, but eventually, those deposits stopped coming. That's when her community rallied in support.

Through a six-week reading program, Houston County will help pick up the slack of a learning loss.

"I love performing. I love sharing my talent, and I feel like anybody can do it," Miss Warner Robins Outstanding Teen Remelie Heide said.

Starting June 1st, teens up to age 18 can see unlimited rides through MTA.

The Afghan hound is the top female in the country.

"A Jazzman’s Blues" is set from 1937-1987. It follows an unsolved murder investigation that unveils a story of love, deceit, and secrets.