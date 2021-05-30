x
Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: May 24-30

Congratulations to all of the graduates! We hope this week was one to remember.

MACON, Ga. — 1. 'She's one of us': Baldwin County bakery struggling in pandemic reopens with support from customers

She filed for unemployment, but eventually, those deposits stopped coming. That's when her community rallied in support.

2. Houston County libraries look to help students catch up this summer through reading program

Through a six-week reading program, Houston County will help pick up the slack of a learning loss.

3. Warner Robins pageant winners prepare for Miss Georgia after one-year delay due to COVID-19

"I love performing. I love sharing my talent, and I feel like anybody can do it," Miss Warner Robins Outstanding Teen Remelie Heide said.

4. Macon Transit Authority launches bus pass to help teens get around this summer

Starting June 1st, teens up to age 18 can see unlimited rides through MTA.

5. Perry Afghan hound headed to Westminster Dog Show next month

The Afghan hound is the top female in the country.

6. Tyler Perry movie set takes downtown Macon back to 20th century

"A Jazzman’s Blues" is set from 1937-1987. It follows an unsolved murder investigation that unveils a story of love, deceit, and secrets.

7. Central Georgia pools, beaches, water parks open for the summer

Only two pools opened Saturday in Macon, because of a staffing shortage.