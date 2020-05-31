MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon group hopes to open food co-op in historic Napier Heights

One Macon neighborhood could have a new, affordable grocery store within walking distance.

2. GMC athletic director Bert Williams announces cancer remission

Williams was diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma but rang the bell announcing his remission last weekend.

3. Macon organizations band together to feed Central Georgians

Volunteers across Macon came out to pay it forward with food drives and free COVID-19 testing.

4. Warner Robins man surprises kids after 11-month deployment

Tamika Davis captured the moment her husband, Richard, surprised their kids at home.

5. 2 Fairview Park Hospital nurses welcome babies days apart

Two Laurens County nurses just welcomed their babies into the world!

6. Macon church helping families through the 'Good Samaritan Project'

Bibb Mt. Zion Baptist Church is offering some financial help to people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

7. Dublin High School announces in-person graduation ceremony

The date is contingent upon COVID-19 restrictions for large gatherings.

8. Veterans High graduate honored with parking lot parade

Veterans High senior Ally Henry was honored with a parade in Byron.

9. Bike Walk Macon highlights Macon photographers, cyclists with photo series

Bike Walk Macon put the spotlight on local photographers and bicycle enthusiasts with their new My Bike Photo Series.

10. Dog stolen from Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare recovering after being found in Florida

Two teens stole Buster from animal welfare back in March and headed to Florida. One Central Georgia couple traveled for almost 24 hours straight to rescue him.

11. Watch: Two men cross Ocmulgee River on a slackline 50 feet above water

Two North Carolina men slacklined about 55 feet above the water at Amerson River Park over the weekend.

12. Springdale Elementary School celebrates 5th-graders

This school pulled out all the stops to cheer on their fifth-graders and millionaire readers!

13. Middle Georgia Community Food Bank awarded $25,000 grant

The food bank has been serving Central Georgia for decades, and now, they're getting a little help.

14. U Create Macon celebrates Pleasant Hill residents with living mural

The nonprofit organization decided to honor the Pleasant Hill community and its members through art.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.