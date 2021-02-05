x
Local News

Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: May 3-9

Business is booming, celebrations are happening, and events are coming!

MACON, Ga. — 1. 'A progressive, growing community': New businesses continue to open in Laurens County despite the coronavirus pandemic

Businesses are open and the Emerald City is continuing to grow.

2. 'Everything's just blossomed': Houston County celebrates 200th anniversary

Tuesday's event included prayer, singing, laughter, and smiles. County leaders and the public attended.

3. First Fridays in Fort Valley return bigger than before after pandemic cancellations

First Friday is set to return on May 7th on East Church Street in Fort Valley. Attendees can expect food trucks, live entertainment and children activities.

4. 'He's an inspiration': 75-year-old Central Georgia man walks from Putnam to Baldwin each day

Sometimes he's spotted near Pea Ridge Road, the Twin Bridges, and even Georgia College.

5. Macon Vietnam War veteran honored with road marker

Family, friends, and city officials gathered Friday to honor the late Lance Corporal Cary Becham.

6. 'Parks are our medicine': Mental health pop-up event held at Filmore Thomas Park

The event was the first of its kind held.