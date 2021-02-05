Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: May 3-9

Business is booming, celebrations are happening, and events are coming!

Businesses are open and the Emerald City is continuing to grow.

Tuesday's event included prayer, singing, laughter, and smiles. County leaders and the public attended.

First Friday is set to return on May 7th on East Church Street in Fort Valley. Attendees can expect food trucks, live entertainment and children activities.

Sometimes he's spotted near Pea Ridge Road, the Twin Bridges, and even Georgia College.

Family, friends, and city officials gathered Friday to honor the late Lance Corporal Cary Becham.