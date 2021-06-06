x
Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: May 31-June 6

Another week of the community doing great things together.

MACON, Ga. — 1. Georgia's Boys & Girls Clubs to receive $15 million through Emergency Education Relief funds

The funding will start this month and go through September of next year.

2. 'She has a new home': Dog stolen from Perry animal rescue returned, adopted shortly after

This weekend, Perry Police found Chrissy, who's a 2-year-old Chihuahua, at the May Days on the Midway carnival. Chrissy was adopted from FOPAS on Tuesday morning.

3. 'They need a chance to get out': Perry group helps get abled and disabled veterans on the water

The local chapter of Team River Runner provides kayaks free of charge to veterans and their families.

4. 'More kid and family friendly': First Friday brings back family fun zone

First Friday's come around every first Friday of the month.

5. Meals on Wheels event held in Macon's Washington Park

"Kids are going to get out and get involved. We're nurturing them to get involved with the seniors," Otis Redding III said.

6. 'The reason I like it? Great people': Monroe County celebrates 200th birthday

The bicentennial will continue to be celebrated throughout the year.