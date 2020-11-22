Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: November 16-22

Central Georgia had another great week gearing up for the holiday season!

Color Me Pink will be giving away items like hats, scarves and wigs to women who need them.

The new book bike might make a stop at a Macon neighborhood near you!

Six different people -- three couples who all have at least two things in common. Each couple were friends first, and they started dating during the pandemic.

The Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregiving awarded Javoski Harden state "Caregiver of the Year."

Matthew and Kelly Barnard began the process of growing the young trees back in 2017.

The 23rd Annual Feed the City event in Fort Valley provided 2,000 turkeys for families in need on Saturday.

Ava's goal is to collect 100 coats to give to the Boys and Girls Club of Central Georgia.