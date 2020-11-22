x
Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: November 16-22

Central Georgia had another great week gearing up for the holiday season!

MACON, Ga. — 1. Warner Robins business owner plans Cancer Care Day

Color Me Pink will be giving away items like hats, scarves and wigs to women who need them.

2. Washington Memorial Library puts reading on wheels with custom-made 'Book Bike'

The new book bike might make a stop at a Macon neighborhood near you!

3. Love in the Time of COVID: Central Georgia couples brought together by pandemic

Six different people -- three couples who all have at least two things in common. Each couple were friends first, and they started dating during the pandemic.

Millie and David

4. Mercer graduate honored with 'Caregiver of the Year' award

The Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregiving awarded Javoski Harden state "Caregiver of the Year."

5. 'Christmas just has a magic to it': Wilcox County couple opens pick-your-own tree farm

Matthew and Kelly Barnard began the process of growing the young trees back in 2017.

6. Fort Valley's Hope Church plans to feed 2,000 at annual 'Feed the City' event

The 23rd Annual Feed the City event in Fort Valley provided 2,000 turkeys for families in need on Saturday.

7. 'I want to help other children': Macon girl celebrates birthday by holding coat drive

Ava's goal is to collect 100 coats to give to the Boys and Girls Club of Central Georgia.

8. Shoe drive held in honor of 18-month-old girl who passed away in July

Proceeds went toward Foster Family Support.