Local News

Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: November 2-8

Central Georgians made it through a crazy week, rising above and beyond as they went.

MACON, Ga. — 1. Bibb County teachers gifted with 2020 Cherry Blossom Festival pins

Bibb County educators got a little sample of the Cherry Blossom Festival this week.

2. Voting goes smoothly in Central Georgia with few problems

We made it through election day with few problems!

3. A Grandfather's Love | Central High School basketball player dedicates recovery to his late grandparents

Quay Primas lost both of his grandfathers in the last year, one to a heart attack and another to COVID-19. He's dedicating his recovery after an injury to them both.

4. Central Georgia veterans honored with flight mementos

The vets were presented with mementos to thank them for their service as well as the sacrifices they've made for the country.

5. Houston County School District students awarded $10K college scholarships

Eight middle school students in the Houston County School District received a $10,000 college scholarship as part of the REACH Scholar program.

6. Man fulfills quest to eat more than 15 burgers during Macon Burger Week

Will Shoemaker got to taste them all!

7. Fort Valley baker vying for top spot in international contest

Nurse and baker Courtney Coleman is putting her baking skills to the test, making Central Georgia proud!

8. Central Georgians named cross country state champions

One team and one individual champion returned to Central Georgia.

9. Macon neighborhood cleanup focuses on revitalization, making area a food truck park

The community came together Saturday to clean the Greenwood Bottoms neighborhood.