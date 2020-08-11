Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: November 2-8

Central Georgians made it through a crazy week, rising above and beyond as they went.

Bibb County educators got a little sample of the Cherry Blossom Festival this week.

We made it through election day with few problems!

Quay Primas lost both of his grandfathers in the last year, one to a heart attack and another to COVID-19. He's dedicating his recovery after an injury to them both.

The vets were presented with mementos to thank them for their service as well as the sacrifices they've made for the country.

Eight middle school students in the Houston County School District received a $10,000 college scholarship as part of the REACH Scholar program.

Will Shoemaker got to taste them all!

Nurse and baker Courtney Coleman is putting her baking skills to the test, making Central Georgia proud!

One team and one individual champion returned to Central Georgia.