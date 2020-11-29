x
Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: November 23-29

It was a week full of giving!

MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon group provides Thanksgiving hams, turkeys to community

The goal of the event was to let everyone know they're appreciated and loved.

2. Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia to deliver meals to 1,000+ families for Thanksgiving

The goal of the giveaway was to reach those who may not have their immediate families and show them that they are loved and not forgotten during the holidays.

3. Macon law firm plans to serve 500 pre-plated Thanksgiving meals at S&S

Forrest B. Johnson & Associates gave away 500 pre-plated meals on Thanksgiving Day.

4. 'I missed it': Warner Robins woman recovering from COVID-19 preps for the holidays

We checked in with Rebecca Chambers, a 38-year-old Warner Robins woman who is on the mend from testing positive for COVID-19.

5. From quarantine to championship dreams: Fullington Academy heads back to the gridiron for playoffs

Two COVID-19 quarantine periods couldn't keep the Fullington Academy Trojans from making it to the playoffs.

6. 'I'm very thankful': Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia delivers more than 1,500 plates of food

Instead of having people dine in, the organization delivered meals around Macon to those in need.

7. Mercer basketball downs Georgia Tech in Atlanta, 83-73

Four Mercer Bears scored double-digits as the Bears upset an ACC in-state foe.