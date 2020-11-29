Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: November 23-29

It was a week full of giving!

The goal of the event was to let everyone know they're appreciated and loved.

The goal of the giveaway was to reach those who may not have their immediate families and show them that they are loved and not forgotten during the holidays.

Forrest B. Johnson & Associates gave away 500 pre-plated meals on Thanksgiving Day.

We checked in with Rebecca Chambers, a 38-year-old Warner Robins woman who is on the mend from testing positive for COVID-19.

Two COVID-19 quarantine periods couldn't keep the Fullington Academy Trojans from making it to the playoffs.

Instead of having people dine in, the organization delivered meals around Macon to those in need.