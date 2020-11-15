Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: November 9-15

Central Georgia is getting ready for the holidays!

People helped bring some holiday cheer to kids throughout Central Georgia with a toy donation!

These Warner Robins mothers are making this holiday season special for kids at The Rainbow House Children's Resource Center.

As Thanksgiving approaches, families are making plans to celebrate, even in the midst of a pandemic. We spoke with local families to see how they're spending the holiday.

18-month-old Ellie Keen died unexpectedly this summer. Her mother says they want to celebrate her love of shoes by holding a shoe drive for the less fortunate.

Veterans and employees of the medical center are part of the choir.

13WMAZ has your first look inside the new location ahead of the grand opening.