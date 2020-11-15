x
Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: November 9-15

Central Georgia is getting ready for the holidays!

MACON, Ga. — 1. Local businesses give back before the holidays with Middle Georgia Toys for Tots

People helped bring some holiday cheer to kids throughout Central Georgia with a toy donation!

Credit: Facebook: Middle Georgia Toys for Tots

2. MOMS Club of Warner Robins collects Christmas gifts for kids

These Warner Robins mothers are making this holiday season special for kids at The Rainbow House Children's Resource Center.

3. 'We decided we weren't going to miss Thanksgiving': Central Georgians prepare for fun, safe Thanksgiving

As Thanksgiving approaches, families are making plans to celebrate, even in the midst of a pandemic. We spoke with local families to see how they're spending the holiday.

4. 'I’m able to honor her and her love for shoes': Houston County girl remembered with shoe drive

18-month-old Ellie Keen died unexpectedly this summer. Her mother says they want to celebrate her love of shoes by holding a shoe drive for the less fortunate.

Credit: Ellie Keen

5. Carl Vinson VA in Dublin launches 'Medical Center Choir'

Veterans and employees of the medical center are part of the choir.

6. First look: Check out the inside of the Warner Robins Buc-ee's before it opens

13WMAZ has your first look inside the new location ahead of the grand opening.

7. Warner Robins takes part in statewide Georgia Waterway Cleanup

The community came together as part of a statewide event that had over 20,000 volunteers.