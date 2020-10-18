x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Local News

Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: October 12-18

Central Georgians are raising awareness for breast cancer awareness month and coming together to be there for one another.

MACON, Ga. — 1. 'Somewhat normal again': Macon hair salon holds fundraiser to honor stylist with cancer

One Macon salon is doing its part to help a local organization that provides support for breast cancer patients and their families, including a salon worker.

2. Macon community celebrates expansion of Filmore Thomas Park

After years of upgrades and construction, Filmore Thomas Park is bringing more recreation to the Bellevue neighborhood

3. New expansion project at Middle Georgia Regional Airport to bring over 100 jobs to Macon

The new expansion is a collaboration between Dean Baldwin Painting and the Macon-Bibb Industrial Authority.

4. 'What a community should be doing': People in Warner Robins help homeless man get back on his feet

Someone shared a photo of 36-year-old Adam Smith on Facebook, leading to an outpouring of support.

5. 'Don’t give up': Macon boutique gains national exposure, keeps business going during the pandemic

Back in July 13WMAZ told you about Virginia Sharp's virtual fashion shows on Facebook Live. Since then, business has picked up in a major way.

6. Motorcyclists from around U.S. ride in breast cancer awareness parade held in Macon

People from several states came together on Saturday to raise awareness for breast cancer.

7. Macon woman turns 100, celebrates with birthday parade

One Macon woman celebrated a huge milestone in her life on Saturday.

8. Jones County high school student will graduate early, plans to attend college in spring

Logan Shinholster, a straight A honors student, will graduate early from Jones County high school.