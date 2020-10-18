Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: October 12-18

Central Georgians are raising awareness for breast cancer awareness month and coming together to be there for one another.

One Macon salon is doing its part to help a local organization that provides support for breast cancer patients and their families, including a salon worker.

After years of upgrades and construction, Filmore Thomas Park is bringing more recreation to the Bellevue neighborhood

The new expansion is a collaboration between Dean Baldwin Painting and the Macon-Bibb Industrial Authority.

Someone shared a photo of 36-year-old Adam Smith on Facebook, leading to an outpouring of support.

Back in July 13WMAZ told you about Virginia Sharp's virtual fashion shows on Facebook Live. Since then, business has picked up in a major way.

People from several states came together on Saturday to raise awareness for breast cancer.

One Macon woman celebrated a huge milestone in her life on Saturday.