Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: October 12-18

MACON, Ga. — 1. 'Somewhat normal again': Macon hair salon holds fundraiser to honor stylist with cancer
One Macon salon is doing its part to help a local organization that provides support for breast cancer patients and their families, including a salon worker.
After years of upgrades and construction, Filmore Thomas Park is bringing more recreation to the Bellevue neighborhood
The new expansion is a collaboration between Dean Baldwin Painting and the Macon-Bibb Industrial Authority.
4. 'What a community should be doing': People in Warner Robins help homeless man get back on his feet
Someone shared a photo of 36-year-old Adam Smith on Facebook, leading to an outpouring of support.
5. 'Don’t give up': Macon boutique gains national exposure, keeps business going during the pandemic
Back in July 13WMAZ told you about Virginia Sharp's virtual fashion shows on Facebook Live. Since then, business has picked up in a major way.
People from several states came together on Saturday to raise awareness for breast cancer.
One Macon woman celebrated a huge milestone in her life on Saturday.
Logan Shinholster, a straight A honors student, will graduate early from Jones County high school.