Local News

Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: October 19-25

Another great week in Central Georgia filled with celebrations, events and fundraisers.

MACON, Ga. — 1. Open Streets Macon unites neighborhoods in world without cars

Open Streets Macon shut down roads and helped to unite two neighboring communities.

2. Perry restaurant celebrates city with mural

Schultze's Old Fashioned Soda Shop is showing their Perry pride with a new mural.

3. Macon's Stratford Academy hosts 4th annual glass pumpkin patch

Stratford is ringing in the fall season with over 500 glass pumpkins.

4. Macon 'Slay & Shop' beauty event to celebrate women battling breast cancer

There will be several giveaways and a free "sway bag" for survivors. Several beauty services will be on hand and refreshments will be available.

5. Chevron donates $1.1 million to Fort Valley State University

Friday morning, Chevron made a big donation to science and engineering students at Fort Valley State.

6. South Georgia Balloon Festival comes to Georgia National Fairgrounds

Something big flew into Central Georgia!

7. 'COVID can't stop us': Macon couple holds drive-through wedding reception

The couple says they couldn't have friends and family in the venue, but that wouldn't stop them from celebrating in the parking lot.

8. Macon barbershop hosts balloon release for breast cancer survivors

Sun Valley barbershop held the event during breast cancer awareness month to show support for survivors and honor those who have lost the battle.

9. Mary Persons High School student selected to be on Georgia Student Advisory Council

Jordan McCord says that his biggest goal is to help make the schools better.