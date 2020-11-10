Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: October 5-11

MACON, Ga. — 1. 'Everybody needs a teacher like this': Parents, students praise Bonaire Middle teacher
The work of one Houston County school teacher continues to inspire her students today.
The foundation is partnering with Central Georgia organizations to bring some R-E-S-P-E-C-T to the community.
3. 'You don’t get the same feel when you walk into chain stores': Macon twins open downtown shoe store
The twin brothers started the business selling hats out of their dorm room in Tennessee. Now, the Macon natives have opened a store downtown.
Five computers were donated and are now available for use.
5. Telfair County plans 'Take a Kid Fishing' event to bridge gap between community and law enforcement
It's free to the public and will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday at City Lake in McRae.
Despite a global pandemic, the city of Macon is still on the move!
Navicent Health, Middle Georgia Food Bank, and World Changers Church of Macon put on a mobile food drive event in hopes of feeding families.