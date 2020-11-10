x
Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Local News

Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: October 5-11

Central Georgia continues to thrive through the pandemic!

MACON, Ga. — 1. 'Everybody needs a teacher like this': Parents, students praise Bonaire Middle teacher

The work of one Houston County school teacher continues to inspire her students today.

2. Otis Redding Foundation gives away books in Tindall Fields neighborhood

The foundation is partnering with Central Georgia organizations to bring some R-E-S-P-E-C-T to the community.

3. 'You don’t get the same feel when you walk into chain stores': Macon twins open downtown shoe store

The twin brothers started the business selling hats out of their dorm room in Tennessee. Now, the Macon natives have opened a store downtown.

4. GMC, Salvation Army partner to provide computers for public use in Milledgeville

Five computers were donated and are now available for use.

5. Telfair County plans 'Take a Kid Fishing' event to bridge gap between community and law enforcement

It's free to the public and will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday at City Lake in McRae.

6. NewTown Macon to celebrate downtown growth with Tour of Progress

Despite a global pandemic, the city of Macon is still on the move!

7. Macon organizations partner to feed families with mobile food pantry

Navicent Health, Middle Georgia Food Bank, and World Changers Church of Macon put on a mobile food drive event in hopes of feeding families.

    

