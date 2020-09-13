Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: Sept. 7-13

"I love helping women, I love helping families and this event is just the epitome of what I believe being a veteran is," Board Member and Veteran Valeria Womack said.
Kinsley Teal runs her own business making beaded jewelry. One day her local UPS driver purchased a bracelet giving her words of encouragement.
3. 'She made us strong': Family holds drive-thru celebration for Peach County woman's 100th birthday
Sadie Latimore, the mother of long time Peach County High basketball coach Maxine Cherry, celebrated the milestone Saturday
A Baldwin County veteran says the 9/11 attacks inspired him to serve and now has inspired a new career that is making a splash on social media.
A bronze star military doctor is back home in Central Georgia after serving in Afghanistan for the past year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since the beginning of the year, Stephen Meyers has trekked state by state to spread awareness of PTSD.
7. Fort Valley State football coach encourages players to register to vote, vote in November election
Many of the players have the chance to vote for the first time in November. Coach Maurice Flowers is encouraging them to take part in their civic duty.