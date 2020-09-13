Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: Sept. 7-13

Fundraising, friendships and celebrations are some of what made this week so special in Central Georgia

"I love helping women, I love helping families and this event is just the epitome of what I believe being a veteran is," Board Member and Veteran Valeria Womack said.

Kinsley Teal runs her own business making beaded jewelry. One day her local UPS driver purchased a bracelet giving her words of encouragement.

Sadie Latimore, the mother of long time Peach County High basketball coach Maxine Cherry, celebrated the milestone Saturday

A Baldwin County veteran says the 9/11 attacks inspired him to serve and now has inspired a new career that is making a splash on social media.

A bronze star military doctor is back home in Central Georgia after serving in Afghanistan for the past year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the beginning of the year, Stephen Meyers has trekked state by state to spread awareness of PTSD.