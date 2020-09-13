x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Local News

Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: Sept. 7-13

Fundraising, friendships and celebrations are some of what made this week so special in Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — 1. Genesis Joy House holds fundraising event to help homeless female veterans

"I love helping women, I love helping families and this event is just the epitome of what I believe being a veteran is," Board Member and Veteran Valeria Womack said.

2. Macon girl and UPS driver strike friendship over her beaded jewelry business

Kinsley Teal runs her own business making beaded jewelry. One day her local UPS driver purchased a bracelet giving her words of encouragement.

3. 'She made us strong': Family holds drive-thru celebration for Peach County woman's 100th birthday

Sadie Latimore, the mother of long time Peach County High basketball coach Maxine Cherry, celebrated the milestone Saturday

4. Central Georgia veteran goes viral on TikTok for handcrafted wooden flags

A Baldwin County veteran says the 9/11 attacks inspired him to serve and now has inspired a new career that is making a splash on social media.

5. 'An honor to serve this nation': Macon military doctor returns home after serving in Afghanistan

A bronze star military doctor is back home in Central Georgia after serving in Afghanistan for the past year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

6. Veterans pass through Central Georgia on 1,000-mile walk for PTSD awareness

Since the beginning of the year, Stephen Meyers has trekked state by state to spread awareness of PTSD.

7. Fort Valley State football coach encourages players to register to vote, vote in November election

Many of the players have the chance to vote for the first time in November. Coach Maurice Flowers is encouraging them to take part in their civic duty.