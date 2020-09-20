x
Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: September 14-20

People continue to help others in this difficult time. Central Georgians coming together to make the pandemic seem not so bad.

MACON, Ga. — 1. Virtual walk to end lupus, drive-thru parade in Macon to help bring awareness to disease

More than 50 people showed up for the drive-thru parade.

2. New traffic park in Perry set to open will teach kids road, biking skills

The new public park will open September 23.

3. 'It's just great to be back together again': Macon Touchdown Club returns, honors high school athletes

The club is celebrating their 75th year promoting high school football.

4. Macon church to help support students with back-to-school supply drive

Many schools have already started the school year, but Greater Bellevue Baptist Church in Macon is looking to help students by hosting a back-to-school drive.

5. Macon artist celebrates city with outdoor painting sessions

Whitney Bennett is taking his easel and talent all over Macon to shine a light on some of his hometown's greatest views

6. Open Streets Macon returns with 3 upcoming events

Open Streets Macon is coming back in to town to give Central Georgians a sample of what life would look like without cars.

7. Indoor adventure park set to open in north Macon this fall

The 53,000 square foot building will be home to double level go-carting, zip lining, golf and more.