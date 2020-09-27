Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: September 21-27

Central Georgians came together to celebrate, fundraise and bring people together this week.

People in the Wilkinson County community had the opportunity to enjoy a fundraising event on Saturday.

People in the Laurens County community visited the Dexter Produce Fall Market on Saturday. The market offered peanuts, apple cider, popcorn and much more.

Houston County is preparing for a fun, but safe Halloween. All of Houston County has made trick-or-treating hours from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If you walk into the doors of Hardman Hall on Mercer University's campus, the first thing you will see are a bunch of paintings, but they aren't just any paintings -- they're Gwendolyn Payton's paintings.

Many Central Georgians have had a hand in bringing Capricorn Records back to Macon, including museum curator Jared Wright.

This weekend, Storytellers Macon is bringing their story sharing tradition to the main stage.