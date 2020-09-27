x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Local News

Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: September 21-27

Central Georgians came together to celebrate, fundraise and bring people together this week.

MACON, Ga. — 1. Fundraising event held to restore Lake Tchokolako in Wilkinson County

People in the Wilkinson County community had the opportunity to enjoy a fundraising event on Saturday.

2. Families enjoy fun in the fall at Dexter Produce in Laurens County

People in the Laurens County community visited the Dexter Produce Fall Market on Saturday. The market offered peanuts, apple cider, popcorn and much more.

3. Houston County prepares for a fun, safe Halloween

Houston County is preparing for a fun, but safe Halloween. All of Houston County has made trick-or-treating hours from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

4. Mercer alumna allowed to showcase her art on campus after 49 years

If you walk into the doors of Hardman Hall on Mercer University's campus, the first thing you will see are a bunch of paintings, but they aren't just any paintings -- they're Gwendolyn Payton's paintings.

5. 'Normal people just doing something exceptional:' How a summer internship helped revive Capricorn Records

Many Central Georgians have had a hand in bringing Capricorn Records back to Macon, including museum curator Jared Wright.

6. Storytellers Macon brings live sessions and podcast to the Grand Opera House

This weekend, Storytellers Macon is bringing their story sharing tradition to the main stage.

7. Macon artist celebrates over 50 years of work at the Museum of Arts & Sciences

Textile artist Wini McQueen has used fabric to explore issues of race, class, and gender for over 50 years.