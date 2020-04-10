x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Local News

Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: September 28-October 4

Here's some good news for your week!

MACON, Ga. — 1. Two Central Georgia organizations came together to clean up Pleasant Hill neighborhood in Macon

More than 30 volunteers came out to help clean up the area on Saturday.

2. Chuck Leavell present at motorcycle ride for childhood cancer, sees over 200 riders off at Harley Davidson in Macon

The ride was to raise awareness for childhood cancer.

3. Event held to let community members decide on aspects of new Culver Avenue park

The event allowed people to determine how they wanted their newest park on Culver Avenue to look, and what they wanted the park to provide.

4. Situation Room brings outdoor adventure game to downtown Macon

The Situation Room is getting ready to give Central Georgians a taste of the Amazing Race and time travel with Macon Timescape.

5. Macon church to hold weekly food giveaways in October

The church is partnering with Farmers to Families to help provide more than 1,000 boxes of food.

6. Warner Robins businesses come together to hold trunk-or-treat

Those who register and come to the event will be entered to win a hover board.

7. Warner Robins 10-year-old battling cancer honored by Zaxby's restaurant

A huge party was held for Aiden Rozier, who goes by the name, "Tank." Zaxby's is his favorite restaurant