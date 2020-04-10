Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: September 28-October 4

Here's some good news for your week!

More than 30 volunteers came out to help clean up the area on Saturday.

The ride was to raise awareness for childhood cancer.

The event allowed people to determine how they wanted their newest park on Culver Avenue to look, and what they wanted the park to provide.

The Situation Room is getting ready to give Central Georgians a taste of the Amazing Race and time travel with Macon Timescape.

The church is partnering with Farmers to Families to help provide more than 1,000 boxes of food.

Those who register and come to the event will be entered to win a hover board.