Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: December 28-January 3

Hello 2021!

MACON, Ga. — 1. Carl Vinson VA in Dublin makes progress in vaccinating veterans and frontline workers

The Medical Center Director says 80% of the veterans who live in the community living centers have been vaccinated.

2. Warner Robins Demons blow out Cartersville Hurricanes to win 5A state title

The fourth time was the charm Wednesday for the Warner Robins High School Demons.

3. Warner Robins church holding blanket donation drive after homeless men freeze to death

The organizer says she had to act after hearing about two homeless men freezing to death on Christmas night in Macon.

4. Jeff Smith Auto raffle to raise money for United Way back for 13th year

This years winner will get to choose from four new cars!

5. Georgia Artisan turns wood salvaged from 2019 downtown Macon historic house fires into furniture

Georgia Artisan is turning old into new, using the salvaged wood from the remnants of historic Macon homes that caught fire last year.

6. 'It's a tradition': Water-skiers hit Lake Ogburn for annual New Year's Day run

One group of Central Georgians have a very different tradition that not even a pandemic or storms could stop.

It's 2021, lets make this year a good one!