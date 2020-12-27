x
Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: December 21-27

Christmas came and went, and with it some holiday cheer in Central Georgia!

MACON, Ga. — 1. Bibb County's Bondable Pup program is giving dogs their 'furever homes'

Since 2017, the program has trained and found homes for over 150 dogs.

2. 'God just laid it on my heart': Organ donor gives family member a life-changing Christmas gift

On November 6, Mary Powell got a life-changing call from her cousin-in-law Cynthia Dolan, saying that she would receive a kidney.

3. Milledgeville retirement community gets festive with Christmas decoration contest, hayride

The Cottages at Woodland Terrace kicked off their Christmas festivities with a holiday decorations contest for the people who live there.

4. 'Someone that you'll never forget': Macon County man retires from Blue Bird Corporation after 55 years

A viewer reached out to us to shine a spotlight on 73-year old Julius Rice from Marshallville.

5. 51 years since winning state football title, Houston County Indians finally get trophy they deserve

A good Samaritan from Kentucky contacted one of the players, and the rest is history.

6. Bibb teacher's assistant writes book to help kids with learning disabilities

Latracia Tolbert Brite wanted to help kids who face obstacles in the classroom.

7. First veteran at Carl Vinson VAMC in Dublin gets COVID-19 vaccine

Former Mayor of Dublin Lester Porter got the vaccine Christmas day, just two days shy of his 97th birthday!