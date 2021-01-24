x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Local News

Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: January 18-24

Another week in Central Georgia full of helping each other out, celebrating birthdays and acts of service.
Credit: WMAZ

MACON, Ga. — RELATED: 'An unconventional way to do it': Central Georgia adapts MLK Day events due to COVID-19

Events in Macon and Warner Robins looked a bit different this year because of the pandemic, but they still carried the same message of equality.

RELATED: Midwives help deliver Central Georgia's first babies of 2021

Both midwives say the experience was very rewarding.

RELATED: 'I had fun': Houston County boy with terminal cancer receives his dream trip to play in snow

Playing in snow is something that 10-year-old Aiden Rozier can now check off his bucket list.

RELATED: 'They can see they've been through something': Macon photographer documents COVID-19 survivors

Photographer Matthew Odom is putting together a photo essay on Central Georgia's COVID-19 survivors.

RELATED: 'We all love her': Macon woman celebrates 100th birthday with drive-thru parade

Girthie Strickland has six children and has lived in Macon for 1953.

RELATED: Macon-Bibb County hosts neighborhood cleanup

Over 87,000 pounds of debris from illegal dumping was cleaned up this week.