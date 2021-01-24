Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: January 18-24

Another week in Central Georgia full of helping each other out, celebrating birthdays and acts of service.

Events in Macon and Warner Robins looked a bit different this year because of the pandemic, but they still carried the same message of equality.

Both midwives say the experience was very rewarding.

Playing in snow is something that 10-year-old Aiden Rozier can now check off his bucket list.

Photographer Matthew Odom is putting together a photo essay on Central Georgia's COVID-19 survivors.

Girthie Strickland has six children and has lived in Macon for 1953.