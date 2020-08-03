MACON, Ga. — 1. Treutlen boys basketball surprise 3-year-old with stage four cancer before state championship

The Treutlen boys’ basketball team made a special visit to the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s hospital at Navicent on Wednesday afternoon. The Vikings visited Keason Milton, a 3-year-old with stage four cancer.

2. Central Georgians to unite for 3rd annual March on Macon

On Saturday, Central Georgians came together for the 3rd annual March on Macon, celebrating diversity and inclusion.

3. Volunteers celebrate Dr. Seuss with Read Across America Day

Monday marked what would have been Dr. Seuss' 116th birthday. To celebrate the iconic author, over 100 volunteers read his books to students all over Central Georgia.

4. GHSA will add bass fishing next year as an official sport

Chances are if you live in the Peach State, you've wet a line every now and then. Now, starting next year, the Georgia High School Association is making bass fishing an official sport for high school students.

5. 'It's a dream come true': Washington County mom seeing success with Proper Pepper pimento cheese

One woman who lives in Washington County has a product she calls Proper Pepper. The mother of two hopes her pimento cheese takes off across the country.

6. Athlete of the Week: Jamal Taylor

Our Athlete of the Week is one of Central Georgia's newest top dogs, Hancock Central's Jamal Taylor. Taylor is a leader on the Hancock County bulldogs basketball team, a student athlete that led his team to a state title appearance for the first time since 2016.

7. School of the Week: Dublin High School

These Dublin High School Future Farmers of America students tend to the plants inside their campus greenhouse, but the program isn't just about agriculture. Dublin High's Future Farmers of America students partnered with a local nonprofit to hold a clothing drive to help those in need.

8. My Teacher is Tops: Stacy Brown

This week, we are celebrating a top teacher who knows how to get her students electrified about learning! Stacy Brown has taught math and science at Northside Elementary School for 24 years.

9. Macon-Bibb firefighter replaces toy truck boy lost in apartment fire

When the Green Meadows Townhouses caught fire Wednesday morning, 45 people were without a home. But one Macon-Bibb County firefighter made a little boy's day just a bit brighter.

MORE HEADLINES

