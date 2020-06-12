x
Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: November 30-December 6

People are gearing up for the holidays by giving back and being there for one another!

MACON, Ga. — 1. Warner Robins family invites community to visit Christmas village

The Rileys have a Christmas village that they've welcomed families to enjoy over the years, and the display continues to grow.

2. Light More Homes | How your Christmas cheer can help Macon Habitat with future home builds

If your home is decked out for the holidays, you can enter a raffle through Habitat and help them raise funds for future builds.

3. 'Spread a little holiday cheer': Dexter Produce plans toy drive, Christmas market

The owner of Dexter Produce hopes market visitors will bring a toy to help them spread that Christmas cheer to those in need.

4. Mercer University students following safety regulations as they travel to help in Rwanda

Students will spend 2 weeks in Rwanda and return back to the United States December 17th.

5. Christmas light display attracts customers for businesses along Poplar Street in Macon

At least one business we checked in with says more customers took advantage of to-go orders this year because of COVID-19.

6. Dozens of families come together to decorate Christmas tree at Macon children's hospital

Dozens of families helped decorate a tree for the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital lobby.

7. 'We want to make sure that era of positivity continues': Macon celebrates 88th birthday of late music legend Little Richard

People from across Central Georgia visited Macon to celebrate Little Richard's 88th birthday, the first since his death.

8. Volunteers clean up area surrounding old Roxy Theatre in Macon

People came together to draw life back to the old Greenwood Bottoms community.