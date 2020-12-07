Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: June 6-12

Community members came together this week for peaceful protests, helping the homeless and raising money for the less-fortunate.

Community members gathered to peacefully protest in Perry. The protest was hosted by the Houston County NAACP. Organizers said that the march was to make sure that people do not forget why they marched for George Floyd.

One Macon teen spent his Saturday giving out sack lunches and hygiene products to the homeless. McKinlee Hall is a 14-year-old who started his own organization to give back to the less-fortunate.

Greater New Hope Ministries provided free COVID-19 testing for people in Warner Robins on Saturday.

At the Savannah College of Art & Design, Macon native Richon Watson spent his final quarter creating virtual reality experiences for a good cause. Watson and fellow classmates with SCAD's VR for Good initiative constructed three immersive programs for patients at Hospice Savannah.

Suzanne Lawler gives you some insight into the problem of COVID-19 and the hearing impaired and one woman's crusade to get see-through masks in the right hands.

One Central Georgia mom says she decided to take a chance and she posted in the Robins-to-Go Facebook group asking if any other families had kids around the same age with similar interests.

The HALO Group in Perry helps people with developmental disabilities learn job skills and socialization, and then gives them opportunities to use what they've learned out in the community.

Thursday morning, Macon volunteers came out to Central City Park to fight hunger in their community. The Melanated Community Stimulation Project hosted the first of many food drives after receiving a grant from the USDA to feed local families in need.

Summer camps everywhere have shut down due to COVID-19, but one organization has found a way to send camp right to campers doorsteps.

People from the Monroe County community had the opportunity to get their hands on some fresh produce Wednesday, thanks to a partnership between leaders and businesses.

One Macon teen says it has always been in his heart to help others, and this Saturday, he plans to do just that.

The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center and leaders on Robins Air Force Base are preparing to open a new clinic for veterans. 13WMAZ spoke to the Robins medical commander to learn how this clinic will relieve stress from another clinic in Houston County.

