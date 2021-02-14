Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: February 8-14

Ending the week with Valentine's Day is perfect for the amazing week we've had here in Central Georgia.

Two EMCs and a fiber broadband provider are teaming up to provide high-speed internet to some of Georgia's underserved counties, including Jones and Monroe.

While the Fellowship Home at Meriwether is isolated due to COVID-19, community members made them feel loved with gifts.

Macon hosted one tournament last year, but this year they have seven scheduled.

The Fellowship Home at Meriwether in Milledgeville received a special gift from two students as they continue to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

First Presbyterian Day School decides to start drive for local warming center.

100-year-old Olivia Code has had cancer three times and is a COVID-19 survivor.