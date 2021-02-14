x
Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: February 8-14

Ending the week with Valentine's Day is perfect for the amazing week we've had here in Central Georgia.

MACON, Ga. — 1. High-speed internet on its way to 18 Georgia counties with $210M investment

Two EMCs and a fiber broadband provider are teaming up to provide high-speed internet to some of Georgia's underserved counties, including Jones and Monroe.

2. Milledgeville assisted living home provides Valentine's Day gifts for residents

While the Fellowship Home at Meriwether is isolated due to COVID-19, community members made them feel loved with gifts.

3. Pickleball aims to be a booster to Macon's economy

Macon hosted one tournament last year, but this year they have seven scheduled.

4. Georgia College students serenade assisted-living residents for early Valentine's gift

The Fellowship Home at Meriwether in Milledgeville received a special gift from two students as they continue to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

5. First Presbyterian Day School hosts clothing drive to help Macon warming center

First Presbyterian Day School decides to start drive for local warming center.

6. 'All of us love her': Macon woman celebrates milestone birthday

100-year-old Olivia Code has had cancer three times and is a COVID-19 survivor.

7. Museum of Aviation holds annual marathon in Warner Robins

Three races are all apart of the 2021 Run & See Georgia Grand Prix Series.