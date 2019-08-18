1. Meet our 2019-21 Junior Journalists

Around 150 kids auditioned, but only 10 made it to the end!

2. 'Because she wouldn't stop, I wouldn't stop:' Bibb County deputy helps girl who tried to save dad from drowning

A 9-year-old girl jumped into a pool to save her drowning father while almost drowning herself. The deputy who did CPR on her says he was inspired by her courage.

3. 5-year-old Warner Robins golfer competes in world competition

Warner Robins native Camden Guyton took on some of the world's best young golfers earlier this month as one of the youngest competitors.

4. UGA legend Herschel Walker surprises students at Veterans High School

Herschel Walker is sharing his anti-stigma message about mental illness with the Warhawks.

5. Deployed Jones County mother reunites with her sons after 9 months

Tamika Hall surprised her two sons at school after returning from Afghanistan.

6. 'A way to educate your children and have fun:' Dublin mom's post on teaching kids about money management goes viral

Over 150,000 likes, more than 100,000 shares, and almost 30,000 comments. The post shows printouts that resemble a job board, and applications for her kids.

7. FVSU's Blue Machine Marching Band prepares for first competition

Classes start on Monday at Fort Valley State University, but the marching band has been hard at work for two weeks.

8. Three Houston County student chefs win bronze at national cooking competition

The Houston County Career Academy team competed against 32 teams from across the country.

9. Longtime restaurant owners open new Mexican restaurant in Milledgeville

The Cruz family, known for owning Pepe's Bar and Grill in Tennille and La Cabanas across Central Georgia, have a new restaurant.

10. Georgia Milestones tests show improvement with Bibb County Schools reading levels

In 2016, 50% of Bibb County's 3rd-8th graders were reading on grade level. As of Spring 2019, that number's bumped up to 57%.

11. Mary Persons grad brings clown show to town

Lee Andrews, known as 'Lew-E the Clown,' says his dream was to become clown. Now, he gets to live his childhood dream under the big top.

12. Macon County farmer wins top peanut prize

Chase Farms recently became the farm with the greatest peanut production per acre in Georgia.