1. Teen attaches letter for God to balloons; it lands by minister who answered her prayers

18-year-old Mykehia Curry released balloons with a letter attached that asked God for help.

2. Monroe County Schools ranks top 20 in the state

A national school-ranking website, schooldigger.com, ranks Monroe County Schools 19 out of 182 in Georgia, based off test scores.

3. Vineville Academy hopes bathroom art motivates students

10 bathrooms at the school feature inspirational quotes, and some feature lyrics from the Allman Brothers Band.

4. Remembering the WR Little League World Series Champions 11 years later

The team defeated Japan to claim the world series title.

5. STEM display opens at Museum of Aviation

A group of students sponsored by the Technology Association of Georgia created a STEM project teaching visitors about night vision technology in the military.

