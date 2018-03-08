1. Get a Blizzard at Dairy Queen today and help save lives
If you stopped by a Dairy Queen location in Central Georgia and got a Blizzard on Thursday, part of your purchase benefited the children's hospital in downtown Macon.
2. Annual Christmas light show in downtown Macon plans on doubling in size
This year the plan is to expand the show from two blocks to more than four.
3. Northeast High's Jarred Moore named Bibb Co. Teacher of the Year
Jarred Moore returns to Northeast High School with a new honor.
4. Hartley Elementary celebrates 50 years with renovations
As students went back to class today, one Bibb elementary school was also celebrating its 50th birthday.
5. Georgia barber gives free cuts to kick off a new school year
Razorline Barbershop is usually closed on Sundays, but owner Wade White and a team of 7 barbers helped kids get ready for a new school year at no cost to the parents.