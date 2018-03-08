1. Get a Blizzard at Dairy Queen today and help save lives

If you stopped by a Dairy Queen location in Central Georgia and got a Blizzard on Thursday, part of your purchase benefited the children's hospital in downtown Macon.

2. Annual Christmas light show in downtown Macon plans on doubling in size

This year the plan is to expand the show from two blocks to more than four.

3. Northeast High's Jarred Moore named Bibb Co. Teacher of the Year

Jarred Moore returns to Northeast High School with a new honor.

4. Hartley Elementary celebrates 50 years with renovations

As students went back to class today, one Bibb elementary school was also celebrating its 50th birthday.

5. Georgia barber gives free cuts to kick off a new school year

Razorline Barbershop is usually closed on Sundays, but owner Wade White and a team of 7 barbers helped kids get ready for a new school year at no cost to the parents.

