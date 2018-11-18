1. Warner Robins boy in viral prayer video with officer now cancer-free

Months after Jalen's story was seen by millions across America, he is now cancer-free.

2. L.H. Williams Elementary School celebrates annual Family Engagement Week

Parents got to sit in on their children's classes to see what they are learning.

3. Warner Robins dentist provides free dental work for those who served

Family Dental Associates in Warner Robins held their fourth annual Veteran's Smile Day where they open exclusively to veterans to give them free dental services.

4. Blue Bird holds Thanksgiving food drive in Fort Valley

Blue Bird accommodated people by bringing food to peoples' cars.

5. Thousands of people fed at 21st Annual Feed the City in Fort Valley

They were giving away turkeys and a box of food, so everyone would be able to have a Thanksgiving that they would never forget.

