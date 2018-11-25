1. Waitr service delivers meals to families in need around Macon

Thanksgiving means lots of home-cooked food, but many don't know where their next meal will come from, even on Thanksgiving. So in the spirit of the holiday, Waitr took away that burden, by providing people with meals that need it the most

2. Milledgeville families create new tradition of volunteering on Thanksgiving

Parents said it was important to teach their children the value of helping others.

3. Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia feeds over 1,000 people for Thanksgiving

The Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia has been serving up holiday meals to those in need for decades and they continued the tradition this year.

4. 'It's winning the super bowl championship:' Historic Macon wins national award

The award honors the foundation's efforts to promote preservation across Macon for more than five decades.

5. 'Project Multiply' bringing blessings to Warner Robins

A church group raised $12,000 and then gave it all away.

