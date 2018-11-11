1. Georgia Military College honors veterans at Armistice Day ceremony

In honor of Veterans Day, Georgia Military College hosts events to remember soldiers who served in World War I.

2. From behind the lines to behind the lens: Dublin VA photographer shares his story

Every day, veterans walk the halls of the Dublin VA and each of them have a story to tell.

3. School of the Week: Huntington Middle School

The Omega Mentoring Program at Huntington Middle School in Warner Robins teaches boys about becoming gentlemen.

4. Perry High School students donate school supplies to Florida students after Hurricane Michael

Perry High School students spent weeks working on "Packs for Panhandle" that are filled with school supplies for Florida students after Hurricane Michael.

5. Corner Cafes: Kountry Kitchen & Seafood in Jeffersonville

Our third corner cafe is in Twiggs County!

© 2018 WMAZ