1. Macon barbershop shapes up community by teaching youth life skills

Razor Line Barbershop is partnering with the Central Georgia Council, Boy Scouts of America to help students and young adults choose a career path and build life skills.

2. Macon 3rd graders inspire younger kids to read through their own struggles

After struggling with reading themselves, third graders Adianna Davis and Mikyah Barnes at Brookdale Elementary are inspiring kindergartners to read.

3. Former Fort Valley post office worker spends retirement teaching kids how to read

After working at the post office for almost 20 years, 84-year-old Jo Earnhardt now spends her time teaching.

4. 'Thank you for saving my life:' 1st grader thanks resource officer at Northwest Laurens Elementary

First-grader Abbie Horton signaled for help while choking at lunch last week, and resource officer Corporal Kyle Williams jumped into action.

5. Fort Valley church hosts Pink Brunch Tea Party to raise awareness for breast cancer

Over 50 ladies came together to be a support system for survivors.

