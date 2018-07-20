1. Delta Airlines partners with Middle Georgia State University to fill pilot jobs

The airline only picked eight schools across the country and Middle Georgia State University was one.

2. Perry to welcome three new fire trucks

The fire department is inviting the entire community out to this event.

3. 'It’s not about me, it’s about God:' Warner Robins officer goes viral after praying for sick boy

Officer Jason Lamberth does not want any extra attention. He says he was just doing his job.

4. Warner Robins man back home after lightning strike

Paul Llewellyn is back home after a lightning strike put him in the hospital.

5. 'Awesome' Annabelle added to kidney transplant list

Six months is a long time for anyone, but when you're battling kidney failure, fighting through 3 dialysis treatments a day, it can seem like an eternity.

© 2018 WMAZ