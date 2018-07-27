1. Milledgeville welcomes second-ever female firefighter

Heather Nation is the first female firefighter for the Milledgeville Fire Department since Gail Register in the 1980s.

2. Racing competitor barrels over her disability at world championship

The Barrel Racing World Championship is on at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, and one competitor isn't letting her disability stop her from dominating in the ring.

3. Laurens Co. Schools helps parents purchase school supplies for 2018 school year

The district allocated $25 per student to cut back on costs.

4. Northside's Sam Said named Houston County's Teacher of the Year Award

Sam Said teaches 11th and 12th grade math, and coaches football and soccer at Northside High School, and is Houston County's Teacher of the Year.

5. Jones County birthday girl asks for animal shelter donations instead of presents

Jesse King asks for donations to the Jones County Animal Shelter in lieu of birthday presents. She's also selling t-shirts.

