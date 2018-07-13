1. Macon college student makes 'blessings in a box' for students in need

Monica Robinson packs boxes full of college necessities for students in need. She calls them "blessings in a box."

2. Dublin City Schools to turn old church bus into 'Big Green Reading Machine'

The school district hopes to have the bus completed by the end of the year.

3. Macon summer camp promotes careers in STEAM

Students in kindergarten through 12th grade participate in camp activities with focuses in science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

4. Central Georgia celebrates Cow Appreciation Day

Customers at the Chick-fil-A on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard came dressed up as cows to receive free food.

5. WRPD prays for boy with brain tumor before escorting him to the hospital for surgery

9-year-old Jalen Manns has a support system named "Team Jalen" on Facebook.

