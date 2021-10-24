Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia October 18-24

A look back on the week that was!

At the fairgrounds, vendors and fairgoers alike said that they missed the fair last year and were itching to get back out and enjoy the festivities.

A Dublin ranch is offering equine therapy for veterans and their families recovering from trauma. It's called Warriors Wellness and Recovery Ranch.

People in Macon will soon have a chance to catch up on their reading for a low price this week. The Friends of the Library will host its semiannual sale from Thursday until Sunday at 2700 Riverside Drive.

A new bakery opened up Thursday inside a downtown Macon business. 7th Street Salvage is owned by Brent Meyer and his wife, Catherine, who opened up their first location selling architectural salvage items in 2018.

The 2021 edition of Macon Burger Week is right around the corner! The fourth year of the event is slated to take place Nov. 1-7. Visit Macon and Georgia Beef Board have announced the 15 participating restaurants.