Here's the 'Good News' October 11-17

A look back on the week that was!

MACON, Ga. — 1. Central Georgia Technical College receives grant to make students more competitive in job market

Central Georgia Technical College received a grant of nearly $600,000 to help predominantly Black institutions, and to make students more competitive in the job market.

2. Byron couple finds love at the Georgia National Fair

Who doesn’t love the fair? Between the rides and the food, there’s a lot to do – but what about fall in love?

3. FPD's 'Night of Worship' hopes to raise money to provide academic help for students

Some high school students in Macon hope to raise money for a good cause. The group hopes to raise money to benefit Macon's Campus Club. The club teaches kids about Christ and provides academic assistance for them.

4. 'Just a blessing': Warner Robins group builds homes for veterans, seniors

A Warner Robins group called Rebuilding Together is celebrating their 25th anniversary. The group helps veterans, seniors, the disabled, and those less-fortunate. Currently, they’re in the process of fixing up two houses in Warner Robins.

5. East Laurens Elementary honors health-care workers with signs at Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin

At Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin, students from East Laurens Elementary made signs saying "thank you" to healthcare workers who fight on the front lines.

6. Monster Bash Fall Festival raises funds to end homelessness among women veterans

It’s fall and what better way to bring in the season than with live music, food trucks, and fun? Walker Projects held its first Monster Bash Fall Festival in Warner Robins on Saturday