A look back on the week that was!

Central Georgia Technical College received a grant of nearly $600,000 to help predominantly Black institutions, and to make students more competitive in the job market.

Who doesn’t love the fair? Between the rides and the food, there’s a lot to do – but what about fall in love?

Some high school students in Macon hope to raise money for a good cause. The group hopes to raise money to benefit Macon's Campus Club. The club teaches kids about Christ and provides academic assistance for them.

A Warner Robins group called Rebuilding Together is celebrating their 25th anniversary. The group helps veterans, seniors, the disabled, and those less-fortunate. Currently, they’re in the process of fixing up two houses in Warner Robins.

At Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin, students from East Laurens Elementary made signs saying "thank you" to healthcare workers who fight on the front lines.