Here's the 'Good News' October 4-10

A look back on the week that was!

One Warner Robins pizzeria is reaping the benefits of word-of-mouth support after a TikTok video was posted by a happy customer in a popular Facebook group. Doug Sleeth is the owner of Choice Pizzeria Wingz & Subs, which opened in May 2019. Sleeth says after the video was posted, his sales "exploded."

One Perry High School student made 158 box cubbies for band members to put their helmets in after games and events. Nathaniel O'Neil is a an 11th grader, but he's also a Life Scout in BSA troop 96.

A historic theatre will host a film honoring a dance pioneer this weekend. On Sunday, the Douglass Theatre will be hosting a film titled, "Ailey." It depicts the groundbreaking work of choreographer Alvin Ailey, one of the first Black Americans to make a mark in the world of dance.

A teacher in Central Georgia now has a top honor to put by her name! The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) named its state Pre-K teachers of the year, and one of them is from Houston County.

A Warner Robins native will be providing the entertainment for thousands of NASCAR fans before a race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in March.