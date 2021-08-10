Here's the latest in road closures, traffic alerts in Central Georgia

Keep an eye out Friday morning as flooding has caused road closures and traffic hazards.

Here's the latest in road closures around Central Georgia Friday morning.

A heads up if your commute takes you through Twiggs County.

This includes a route commuters for Robins Air Force Base use.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says flooding and a downed tree has blocked all lanes of Georgia 358 between State Route 96 and U.S. Highway 80.

Colonel James Faulk with the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office says deputies who are monitoring the scene see trees and powerlines down, and they're concerned part of the highway may wash out.

Exit ramps from I-16 are closed.

Faulk suggests taking exit 24 and using Highway 96 as an alternate, but warns base commuters need to give themselves extra time.

Bleckley County is seeing flooding and some road closures because of the rain, according to Bleckley County EMA Director Mathew Kelly.

Mack Thompson Road, Jim Wimberly Road, Limestone Road and Westside Road are all closed for now.

Jones Road appears to be washing out and could be closed for several weeks .

Highway 257 remains open, but there are stretches with standing water and motorists need to be especially careful as they take it, according to Kelly.

Georgia 511 also reports flooding on State Road 26 in downtown Cochran and State Road 230 at Blazing Pine Drive between Unadilla and Hawkinsville.

Be careful for flooding which could develop on the side of roads too.

Keep checking back here for more updates.