x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Here's the latest in school closures, delays in Central Georgia

Flooding has caused some schools to close or delay school Friday morning.

Here's an update on school closures and delays in Central Georgia Friday morning.

BLECKLEY

All schools are closed Friday due to road closures from flash floods, according to the schools Twitter page. Staff should report at 9 a.m. 

TWIGGS

Due to the potential of washed out roads and downed power lines, staff and students will report to school at 9:30 a.m., according to a release from the school system. They ask that parents continue to monitor local news, district websites and social media for more information.  

Keep checking back here for more updates.

WEATHER

Flash flooding remains a concern today, but we finally dry out tomorrow

Here's the latest in road closures, traffic alerts in Central Georgia