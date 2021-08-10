Here's the latest in school closures, delays in Central Georgia

Here's an update on school closures and delays in Central Georgia Friday morning.
BLECKLEY
All schools are closed Friday due to road closures from flash floods, according to the schools Twitter page. Staff should report at 9 a.m.
TWIGGS
Due to the potential of washed out roads and downed power lines, staff and students will report to school at 9:30 a.m., according to a release from the school system. They ask that parents continue to monitor local news, district websites and social media for more information.
Keep checking back here for more updates.
